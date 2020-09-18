Armin van Buuren and AVIRA Unveil Collaborative 3-Track "Hollow Mask Illusion" EP

Armin van Buuren and AVIRA have been slowly rolling out their collaborative project over the past few months. Today, they've released their full Hollow Mask Illusion EP via the former's Armada Music banner.

Hollow Mask Illusion EP contains 3 excellently produced tracks that are bound to become fan favorites. The record kicks off with "Hollow," a haunting track that sets the pace for the remainder of the project. Be No Rain provides stellar vocals alongside numerous intricate elements, adding even further to the ethereal atmosphere before "Mask" follows, clocking in at just under 8 minutes. Sam Martin returns to work with Armin once again, providing flawless vocals as one would expect. While it completely changes the pace, it serves as a segue to the final track, "Illusion." "Illusion" rounds things off nicely, forgoing a vocal feature to convey its message through fluttering synths and bass stabs.

"Getting to work with a pioneer of our scene really puts into perspective the impact we could have with these records, so as lovers of everything dance music, we tried to bridge the gap between all genres," said AVIRA. "Whether you listen to techno, trance or anything in between, I hope you can discover a piece of Armin and myself in this EP."

Although Hollow Mask Illusion is a far cry from what fans of Armin van Buuren and AVIRA have come to expect, the EP is an impressive collection of tracks that proves artists with vastly different trademark sounds can collaborate to create something absolutely seamless.

Stream their Hollow Mask Illusion EP below.

