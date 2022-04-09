Listen to Armin van Buuren's Electrifying New Single, "Come Around Again"

Armin van Buuren has returned with yet another electrifying single on Armada, this time around with the assistance of Billen Ted and JC Stewart.

The track has quickly become a fan-favorite after its debut at Ultra 2022 and will certainly remain so in the near future.

"Come Around Again" is an uplifting house anthem designed to get crowds moving while singing along to catchy lyrics. Stewart's enchanting vocals spearhead the endeavor, allowing van Buuren and Ted to build an intoxicating beat around them.

"What I like so much about ‘Come Around Again’ is that it has a little bit of everything," van Buuren said in a press release. “It has the drive it needs to energize dance floors and also has the lyrical depth and poppy hook to make due on radio and in playlists. I’m super happy with this collab and loved working with Billen Ted and JC Stewart. They really inspired me in the studio!”

van Buuren's continuous reign of dominance looks unending. The legendary trance music producer is set to perform at a myriad of major festivals after his larger-than-life showing at Ultra, including EDC Las Vegas, Electric Zoo and many more. Fans are safe to expect even more new music from the Dutch dance music icon as those performances get closer.

Listen to "Come Around Again" on streaming platforms here.

