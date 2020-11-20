Armin van Buuren, Brennan Heart, and Dimitri Vegas & Like Me Join Forces for Christmas Anthem

Armin van Buuren, Brennan Heart, and Dimitri Vegas & Like Me Join Forces for Christmas Anthem

The euphoric "Christmas Time" is the first single from an upcoming Smash The House album.
Author:
Publish date:

With the holidays comes a plethora of new music, and three dance music heavyweights have thrown their Santa hats into the ring early with a late-November Christmas anthem.

Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Armin van Buuren, and Brennan Heart joined forces for "Christmas Time," teaming up to produce a euphoric progressive house track. The single, which arrives by way of Dimitri Vegas & Like's Smash The House banner, features a top-line from Dutch compatriot Jeremy Oceans, who delivers a blithe vocal print atop the soaring sound design.

Along with the song's release came the announcement that "Christmas Time" is the first single from an upcoming Smash The House album. Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike took to Twitter to exult in the album, which is set to drop next week.

While van Buuren and DMLV have dabbled in the progressive stylings of "Christmas Time" before, the track represents a bit of a departure for Heart, whose frenetic sound has reverberated through the hardstyle scene for years. It will be interesting to see how the hardstyle community reacts to this one.

You can listen to "Christmas Time" above and find it on your go-to streaming platform here.

