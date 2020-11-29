Armin van Buuren and Duncan Laurence Release Music Video for "Feel Something"

Earlier in the month of November, Armin van Buuren teamed up with the winner of the Eurovision Song Contest 2019, Duncan Laurence, for their synth-pop single "Feel Something." A decided change of pace from the Dutch trance heavyweight's traditional sound, fans were excited to see him test the waters in a new frontier. In an effort to double down on the song's message, the duo released a music video to help listeners better visualize their story.

The video starts with both artists stuck in clear glass boxes wearing plain white clothes. As the song and video progress, their encasings become filled with bright neon lights and their outfits liven up. With lyrics emphasizing the need to feel something and both artists having to find solace in their current situations, it's easy to see the parallel in what most of the world faces right now due to COVID-19-induced isolation. The final result is a subtle yet visually appealing video seemingly meant to raise spirits during a time of uncertainty.

"Feel Something" was released on November 6th, 2020. You can download or stream the single here.

