Armin van Buuren and Duncan Laurence Release Music Video for "Feel Something"

Armin van Buuren and Duncan Laurence Release Music Video for "Feel Something"

The music video sees the duo make light of an uncomfortable situation similar to what most of the world is going through due to the ongoing pandemic.
Author:
Publish date:

RUUD BAAN

Earlier in the month of November, Armin van Buuren teamed up with the winner of the Eurovision Song Contest 2019, Duncan Laurence, for their synth-pop single "Feel Something." A decided change of pace from the Dutch trance heavyweight's traditional sound, fans were excited to see him test the waters in a new frontier. In an effort to double down on the song's message, the duo released a music video to help listeners better visualize their story.

The video starts with both artists stuck in clear glass boxes wearing plain white clothes. As the song and video progress, their encasings become filled with bright neon lights and their outfits liven up. With lyrics emphasizing the need to feel something and both artists having to find solace in their current situations, it's easy to see the parallel in what most of the world faces right now due to COVID-19-induced isolation. The final result is a subtle yet visually appealing video seemingly meant to raise spirits during a time of uncertainty. 

"Feel Something" was released on November 6th, 2020. You can download or stream the single here.

FOLLOW ARMIN VAN BUUREN:

Facebook: facebook.com/arminvanbuuren
Twitter: twitter.com/arminvanbuuren
Instagram: instagram.com/arminvanbuuren
Spotify: spoti.fi/2WHsl2t

Related

A color press photo of Armin van Buuren wearing a black tee shirt and standing against a giant letter A.
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to Armin van Buuren's Foray Into Retrowave, "Feel Something"

Armin van Buuren has hopped on the synthwave train.

A color press photo of Armin van Buuren wearing a black tee shirt and standing against a giant letter A.
MUSIC RELEASES

Armin van Buuren and Garibay Release Pop Dance Hit "Phone Down"

Armin van Buuren has been hitting the studio heavily amid a slew of festival appearances.

A photo of Dutch DJ/producer Armin van Buuren leaning againsta large letter A.
MUSIC RELEASES

Armin van Buuren Uploads Entire Three-and-a-Half-Hour Ultra Music Festival Set

The entire Ultra Music Festival closing performance from Armin van Buuren is now available on YouTube.

A color press photo of Armin van Buuren wearing a black tee shirt and standing against a giant letter A.
MUSIC RELEASES

Armin van Buuren Releases Latest Single From Forthcoming Album, "Waking Up With You"

His album drops October 25th.

A color press photo of Armin van Buuren wearing a black tee shirt and standing against a giant letter A.
MUSIC RELEASES

Armin van Buuren Releases "Cosmos" ft. Alexandra Badoi Under Rising Star Alias

AvB kick-started pre-order of A State of Trance, Ibiza 2019 with a new Rising Star single.

A color press photo of Armin van Buuren wearing a black tee shirt and standing against a giant letter A.
MUSIC RELEASES

Armin van Buuren Announces that Gaia's First Album will Arrive Next Week

A color press photo of Armin van Buuren wearing a black tee shirt and standing against a giant letter A.
NEWS

Armin van Buuren Reveals Title and Release Date of Upcoming Album

More details of Armin van Buuren's seventh studio album are here.

A photo of Dutch DJ/producer Armin van Buuren leaning againsta large letter A.
MUSIC RELEASES

Armin van Buuren Releases Sixth Single Just Ahead of Full Album

Armin has laid out the framework for what his next studio effort, Balance, is all about.