Armin van Buuren Drops Electrifying New 7-Track EP, "Euthymia"

Armin van Buuren Drops Electrifying New 7-Track EP, "Euthymia"

Van Buuren crosses over to dance-pop with style in his new EP, out now on Armada Music.
Author:
Publish date:

Trance icon Armin van Buuren has released a new 7-track EP called Euthymia, crossing over into the dance-pop with style via his own Armada Music imprint.

Euthymia is van Buuren's 6th EP to be released, and he has crafted a record packed with passion. He changed up the direction of his usual trance sound that fans have come to expect, turned to a more dance-pop-driven sound this time around. The change-up of direction is widely welcomed as this EP pumps out artfully crafted, unique, and original dance tracks that are as catchy as they are one-of-a-kind. Euthymia is a melodic, stunning EP that contains high-energy tracks such as "Feel Something" with Duncan Laurence, "Need You Now" with Jake Reece, and "Slow Lane" with James Newman.

Check out Euthymia below and find it on streaming platforms here.

FOLLOW ARMIN VAN BUUREN:

Facebook: facebook.com/arminvanbuuren
Twitter: twitter.com/arminvanbuuren
Instagram: instagram.com/arminvanbuuren
Spotify: spoti.fi/2WHsl2t

Related

A photo of Dutch DJ/producer Armin van Buuren leaning againsta large letter A.
MUSIC RELEASES

Armin van Buuren and Shapov Complete Their Trilogy EP with New Collaboration

Armin van Buuren and Shapov share their third collaboration.

Armin-van-Buuren
MUSIC RELEASES

Armin van Buuren and AVIRA Unveil Collaborative 3-Track "Hollow Mask Illusion" EP

The EP proves that artists with vastly different trademark sounds can collaborate to create something absolutely seamless.

A color press photo of Armin van Buuren wearing a black tee shirt and standing against a giant letter A.
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to Armin van Buuren's Foray Into Retrowave, "Feel Something"

Armin van Buuren has hopped on the synthwave train.

A color press photo of Armin van Buuren wearing a black tee shirt and standing against a giant letter A.
MUSIC RELEASES

Armin van Buuren and Garibay Release Pop Dance Hit "Phone Down"

Armin van Buuren has been hitting the studio heavily amid a slew of festival appearances.

A color press photo of Armin van Buuren wearing a black tee shirt and standing against a giant letter A.
MUSIC RELEASES

Armin van Buuren Wants You to "Turn It Up" with His New Single

Armin van Buuren is set to rock stadiums worldwide with this new track.

A photo of Dutch DJ/producer Armin van Buuren leaning againsta large letter A.
MUSIC RELEASES

Armin van Buuren's Label Achieves Milestone with "Stickup"

Armin van Buuren's new single "Stickup" represents a huge milestone for his label.

Armin van Buuren by Ruud Baan
MUSIC RELEASES

Armin van Buuren Drops Massive Remix Compilation of his Greatest Hits

The remix LP contains a total of 30 tracks.

A photo of Dutch DJ/producer Armin van Buuren leaning againsta large letter A.
MUSIC RELEASES

Armin van Buuren, Luke Bond, and Karra are Starting a "Revolution"

Armin van Buuren is pushing full speed ahead with new music.