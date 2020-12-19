Armin van Buuren Drops Electrifying New 7-Track EP, "Euthymia"

Trance icon Armin van Buuren has released a new 7-track EP called Euthymia, crossing over into the dance-pop with style via his own Armada Music imprint.

Euthymia is van Buuren's 6th EP to be released, and he has crafted a record packed with passion. He changed up the direction of his usual trance sound that fans have come to expect, turned to a more dance-pop-driven sound this time around. The change-up of direction is widely welcomed as this EP pumps out artfully crafted, unique, and original dance tracks that are as catchy as they are one-of-a-kind. Euthymia is a melodic, stunning EP that contains high-energy tracks such as "Feel Something" with Duncan Laurence, "Need You Now" with Jake Reece, and "Slow Lane" with James Newman.

Check out Euthymia below and find it on streaming platforms here.

FOLLOW ARMIN VAN BUUREN:

Facebook: facebook.com/arminvanbuuren

Twitter: twitter.com/arminvanbuuren

Instagram: instagram.com/arminvanbuuren

Spotify: spoti.fi/2WHsl2t