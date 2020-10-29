Armin van Buuren Shares Preview of New Single Out Next Week—And It's Not What You'd Expect

Is trance legend Armin van Buuren on the verge of releasing a dance pop track?

The dance music veteran and trance fountainhead took to Instagram yesterday, October 28th, to share a preview of an unreleased song called "Feel Something." The track, which features blossoming vocalist and Dutch compatriot Duncan Lawrence, is slated for a November 6th release. What it does not seem to be slated for, however, is van Buuren's signature, high-energy trance sound.

"Feel Something" looks to be emblematic of a departure for van Buuren, who remains one of the most prolific producers in electronic music at the age of 43. At 94 BPM, the new preview sounds as if he is releasing an indie dance or synthwave tune due to the bubbly, synth-pop-inspired sound design and vocoded vocals.

You can check out van Buuren's "Feel Something" preview below and pre-save the single here ahead of its release next Friday.

