Armin van Buuren and Jamis Drop Festival-Ready Big Room Single "Boom Boom"

Trance legend Armin van Buuren has joined forces with Italian wunderkind Jamis for their explosive new collaboration "Boom Boom." Perfect for those longing for the days of music festivals amid COVID-19, the track song immediately transports listeners to the main stage.

Geared more towards those who prefer Armin's newer tracks to his older, deeper cuts, the appropriately-titled tune immediately sets fire to the dancefloor with its drumline-inspired bass and classic big room styled synth. The result is a festival-ready anthem that will likely see some significant playtime when concerts (hopefully) resume in the near future. While this year's events did not come to fruition, back when in-person music festivals were still going strong, "Boom Boom" got a taste of the live music circuit when van Buuren debuted it during his performance at EDC Mexico last March.

"Boom Boom" by Armin van Buuren and Jamis is out now on van Buuren's own Armada Music. You can download or stream the new single here.

