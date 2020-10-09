Armin van Buuren Calls on Jake Reese for Lovestruck New Single "Need You Now"

Sometimes, love is so strong it consumes you. No matter what, that person stays on your mind. This is the ethos of Armin van Buuren's latest single, "Need You Know." The Armada label boss called upon fellow Dutchman Jake Reese to deliver the dynamic and relatable vocals, creating a track that will have you moving all weekend long.

van Buuren doesn't hold back on the production, throwing in a bouncy bit of attitude alongside Reese's pitched down vocals. It's more house-leaning than we traditionally hear from the esteemed trance producer. The bright piano chords and echoing bass paired with the sultry melody will have you feeling high off desire alone.

“You don’t always know when the inspiration for a song may come, but it struck me full force when I heard Jake Reese’s vocals and lyrics for this single," Armin van Buuren explained in a press release. “I love how the story hits home so strongly and got lost in the vocal melody right away. It helped the track come alive very organically and I am very pleased with how it turned out. It’s another tune about love, because I know that’s precisely what you guys need!”

Armin van Buuren has not let quarantine slow him down. While on lockdown he's released the expansive Lost Tapes album, the collaborative Hollow Mask Illusion EP with AVIRA, and a single titled "The Voice" under his beloved Rising Star alias. He also helped launch a new genre series for Tommorowland's One World Radio.

You can stream "Need You Now" across all platforms here.

FOLLOW ARMIN VAN BUUREN:

Facebook: facebook.com/arminvanbuuren

Twitter: twitter.com/arminvanbuuren

Instagram: instagram.com/arminvanbuuren

Spotify: spoti.fi/2WHsl2t