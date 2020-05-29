Armin van Buuren Drops Massive Remix Compilation of his Greatest Hits

Armin van Buuren has released a 30-track remix album that's filled to the brim with fan-favorite tunes.

Entitled Relax, the LP was crafted to help listeners feel just that way. Artists like Trinix, Martijn van Velden, Eelke Kleijn, and more have put their own spin on some of Armin's biggest tracks and whipped them into easy listening masterpieces. The album also includes acoustic versions of "All On Me" featuring Brennan Heart and Andreas Moe and "Going Wrong" featuring DJ Shah and Chris Jones, as well as an orchestral version of "This Light Between Us" with Christian Burns.

With a remix package of this caliber, there's bound to be standouts. Lost Frequencies rework of "In And Out Of Love" is an instant classic as he fuses Sharon Den Adel's mystical vocals with shimmering synths, giving the track a haunting feel. Pretty Pink has done an excellent job by shedding the bombastic synths of "Another You" and transforming the track into a laid-back, heartfelt charmer. IHF strips down "Heading Up High," substituting the all-encompassing guitar riffs for minimalistic plucks and a beautifully moving drop.

Overall, Armin van Buuren has offered up a carefully curated remix LP that'll surely keep his fans happy while they eagerly await the return of music festivals and shows as a whole.

Armin van Buuren is undeniably one of the biggest dance music acts in the world. Last year, he released his album Balance, which featured his international hit "Blah Blah Blah." Alongside his ever-popular tunes, Armin has kept fans busy with his A State of Trance radio show and turned heads with the abundance of releases on his Armada Music imprint.

