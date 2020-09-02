Armin van Buuren Brings Back His Rising Star Alias for "The Voice"

Armin van Buuren first introduced the world to his Rising Star alias over 20 years ago. Since 2015 he's kept a steady release schedule, typically dropping songs under that moniker once a year. After a successful turn in 2019 with "Cosmos," van Buuren's alter ego has arrived in 2020 with a new single called "The Voice."

Trance fans will find everything they need in this traditional track. As the title states, the single is all about the vocals—performed beautifully by Cari—heard previously on van Buuren's "Stranger Inside." It features her soaring, angelic voice paired alongside a comforting, steady trance beat and emotive piano chord progression.

van Buuren has had an impressive year so far, dropping a stable of hits including "Leka" with Super8 and Tab, "Boom Boom" with Jamis, the extensive remix compilation Relax, the expansive Lost Tapes album, among others.

If you didn't get the chance to watch his set at the Creamfields House Party 2020 Edition this past weekend, you can always catch him weekly on the A State Of Trance radio show.

