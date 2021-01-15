Armin van Buuren's Full Tomorrowland NYE Set Hits Streaming Platforms

Armin van Buuren's Full Tomorrowland NYE Set Hits Streaming Platforms

The trance legend made his set available on streaming platforms for fans to relive the magic.
Tomorrowland

If you tuned into Tomorrowland's star-studded New Year's Eve virtual festival, odds are you saw Armin van Buuren rip it on the Melodia stage. For those who weren't able to catch the massive streaming event, the trance legend has now shared his full set on streaming platforms.

van Buuren's performance was nothing short of breathtaking. He cycled through a whirlwind of his own trance hits, such as "Euthymia," the festival favorite "Blah Blah Blah," and Ilan Bluestone and Maor Levi's remix of "In And Out Of Love." He also dropped the curtain on a huge unreleased ID, which many fans believe is a collaboration with MORTEN.

"To end 2020 on a high note despite all the lockdown struggles, I set out to celebrate the end of the year together with the people of tomorrow," van Buuren wrote in an Instagram post. "You can listen to my New Year's Eve live set for [Tomorrowland] via your favorite streaming service to relive this wonderful moment. Let's raise a glass to making 2021 the best year yet!"

Check out van Buuren's announcement below and stream the set via your go-to platform here.

