Armin van Buuren Unveils Expansive "Lost Tapes" Album

When a legendary producer finally feels like it's the right time to release a track they've been hiding from the world, you stop what you are doing and listen.

Such is the case with Armin van Buuren, who has officially unveiled a massive thirty-one track compilation titled Lost Tapes. It's an expansive collection of remixes and bootlegs that have only previously appeared in live sets and online rips, and he has now brought them all together in one place for our listening pleasure.

The Armada leader has accumulated an impressive collection of remixes, each dating back to a different chapter in his indelible career. Maddix delivers a blast from the past with his remix of the popular "This Is What It Feels Like" while David Gravell drops a clean, punchy rendition of van Buuren's 2005 hit "Serenity." If you miss festivals due to the current pandemic, DRYM's take on "Repeat After Me" will bring you right back to the main stage.

From start to finish, the Lost Tapes compilation is the ultimate journey down memory lane of one EDM's most beloved producers, all through a fresh new lens. You can listen to the record in full below.

FOLLOW ARMIN VAN BUUREN:

Facebook: facebook.com/arminvanbuuren

Twitter: twitter.com/arminvanbuuren

Instagram: instagram.com/arminvanbuuren

Spotify: spoti.fi/2WHsl2t