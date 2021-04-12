Armin Van Buuren Drops Blissful Electronic Pop Ballad "Weight of the World"

Released on his own Armada Music banner, the tune tells a vivid story about being in love.
Released on his own Armada Music banner, the tune tells a vivid story about being in love.

Iconic Dutch DJ and producer Armin Van Buuren has collaborated with rising singer-wongwriter RBVLN for their single “Weight of the World.” Released on his own Armada Music banner, this blissful electronic pop ballad evokes pure bliss.

The production is excellent, using lively synth melodies that soar over the breezy house beat. What really pulls at the listener's heartstrings, however, are the insightful lyrics that tell a vivid story about being in love. RBVLN's uplifting pop vocals effortlessly jive with the poetic lyrics, which tell a romantic tale. "If it ever gets too heavy, put the weight of the world on the world on me,” he serenades throughout the chorus.

Check out the track below.

If running one of the biggest independent dance music labels in the world wasn’t enough, van Buuren is also on a mission to help clean up the oceans as an ambassador for the World Wildlife Fund. Since December of 2019, his goal has been to mobilize millions in support of the #BeatPlastic campaign.

van Buuren also recently launched his new exclusive SiriusXM dance channel “A State of Armin” in celebration of 1,000 episodes of his famed “A State of Trance" radio show.

You can stream “Weight of the World” here.

