ARMNHMR and RUNN Drop Soaring Single "Falling Apart"

Back for yet another impressive release on Monstercat, ARMNHMR have tapped RUNN this time around for a new single called "Falling Apart."

Addressing the loneliness of life on the road, "Falling Apart" is an anthem that'll quickly become a staple in ARMNHMR's sets. Embracing the warm sound we've come to associate with the duo, they've let moving guitar riffs and powerful percussive elements lead the way alongside RUNN's unmistakable vocals. ARMNHMR and RUNN have undeniable chemistry, as her enchanting voice beautifully carries the message behind the single.

"'Falling Apart’ was a song we had written a couple years ago," ARMNHMR said in a joint statement. "It was a song that really encapsulated what we had gone through while first adjusting to this lifestyle. We were at a point where we wanted to step outside of our comfort zone and tap into our musical roots."

"Falling Apart" is the second single from ARMHMR's forthcoming EP on Monstercat, Waiting For Love. The first was "Saving Lives" (with Bella Renee), which was released late last year.

Listen to "Falling Apart" on streaming platforms here.

FOLLOW ARMNHMR:

Facebook: facebook.com/ARMNHMR

Twitter: twitter.com/ARMNHMR

Instagram: instagram.com/armnhmr

Spotify: spoti.fi/2YEbU7e

FOLLOW RUNN:

Facebook: facebook.com/watchmerunn

Instagram: instagram.com/watchmerunn

Twitter: twitter.com/_watchmerunn

Spotify: spoti.fi/34KKa4D