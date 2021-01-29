Listen To ARTY's New Smash Single "Take Your Time"

The first release of 2021 from ARTY.
Russian trance and progressive house vet ARTY has been hard at work over the past year releasing new tracks, like his Billboard Dance chart-topping collaboration "Craving" with Audien and Ellee Duke and 2020's From Russia With Love album. Now the 31-year-old producer is kicking off the new year with his first release of 2021, a single called "Take Your Time."

Fans have come to know and love the sound of ARTY, and "Take Your Time" delivers another exciting dose. Full of gorgeous melodic piano chords, striking harmonies, and a brilliant vocal, "Take Your Time" radiates positivity. Keeping in tune with his latest work, "Take Your Time" provides a memorable and eclectic melody that is sure to satiate fans worldwide. 

"'Take Your Time' is a very personal song about the right and wrong times in your life. It does not always go the way you would expect or want," ARTY said in a press release. "Still, it would help if you were patient about things coming the way you manifest them because eventually, the time will be right. Although the song was written back in 2020, right before COVID started, I feel it hits the nail right on the head, considering the times we live in now. I really hope that 'Take Your Time' will resonate with the listeners and make their day a little brighter because we need to believe that the good days will come."

"Take Your Time" is out now on Armada Music. Check it out here

