ASADI Teams Up With Break Science's Adam Deitch for Sensational Single, “Divinity” [Premiere]

Globally renowned electronic star ASADI has unveiled his latest creation, forging fire through sound with none other than Colorado’s Adam Deitch. Running four-plus minutes in length, “Divinity” exudes the unmatched musicality of each artist and reinvigorates the excitement behind ASADI's genre-bending sound.

Known for his live drum pad performances and inimitable twist on modern trap music, ASADI creates unique melodies and rhythms from a diverse assemblage of Persian styles, producing them with his personal approach to the electronic, hip-hop, and trap genres. “Divinity” came to be via a collaboration with Deitch, a Denver musician well-known as the percussionist of Lettuce and electro-jam act Break Science. Deitch has also performed with Pretty Lights and Manic Focus, among othes.

“Divinity” opens with shifty drums and vibrant setar, a sonic trademark of ASADI’s Persian sonic flair. The rhythmic drumming accents a build with anthemic energy. At 1:06, ASADI ditches the string section and delivers a grungy bassline via his patented native instrument hand drum. While his past catalogue has often lived under a “trap” label, “Divinity” proves the producer’s sound is easily applicable to a wide variety of styles and sounds.

Watch the premiere of the "Divinity" video below, exclusively via EDM.com, and pre-save the track here.

