Ashibah and Saffron Stone Deliver Inclusive, Club-Ready Single "On the Line"

"Don't break the rules, define them."
Author:
Publish date:
"Don't break the rules, define them."

Egyptian-Danish tech house producer Ashibah is back with her third offering of the year, collaborating with young UK producer Saffron Stone. Out today via Sonny Fodera's Solotoko imprint, "On the Line" is a monster addition to the venerated London label.

As a rising LGBTQ woman with a rich cultural heritage, Ashibah is defining her own unique style. Not only is she known for her sultry brand of tech house, but she is also making a name for herself by incorporating her own vocals and delivering inclusive messages via her music. 

Ashibah is not afraid to speak up for what she believes in, a notion made evident by the refrain, "Don't break the rules, define them," in her new single. This powerful verse conjures the house music exuberance of Peggy Gou or Jayda G. 

Ashibah made her Solotoko debut earlier this year, releasing "Nobody Else" with Jean Bacarreza. Meanwhile, Stone is no stranger to Solotoko, having dropped five singles on the label in the past two years. 

Listen to "On The Line" on streaming platforms here.

FOLLOW ASHIBAH:

Facebook: facebook.com/ashibahmusic
Twitter: twitter.com/_ashibah
Instagram: instagram.com/ashibah
Spotify: spoti.fi/364CGK9

FOLLOW SAFFRON STONE:

Facebook: facebook.com/saffronstoneofficial
Twitter: twitter.com/saffronstone
Instagram: instagram.com/saffron_stone
Spotify: spoti.fi/3h230JV

