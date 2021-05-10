ASW Raises Mental Health Awareness and Funds Through New Single, "A Garden Overrun"

The first single off his upcoming "Dahlia" EP will benefit the nonprofit Crisis Text Line.

In the words of actor Glenn Close, “What mental health needs is more sunlight, more candor, more unashamed conversation.”

It’s thanks to people like ASW that the narrative around mental health is beginning to change. The Seattle-based producer was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2013, when he was placed on an involuntary hold for a week in a hospital’s mental health wing.

Since his recovery, he has dedicated over 200 hours volunteering with Crisis Text Line, a nonprofit that provides free, 24/7 text-based mental health support and crisis intervention. Amid the isolating global pandemic that drastically exacerbated mental illness, ASW discovered his mission: using music and volunteerism to soothe those struggling.

Out on Popgang Records, “A Garden Overrun” is the first single off ASW's upcoming Dahlia EP. In conjunction with this release, ASW hosted a fundraising series called “The Dahlia Experience” on Popgang Records’ Twitch channel on Thursday, May 6th. In alignment with his charitable work, the event focused on raising money and awareness for Crisis Text Line.

Using a groovy house beat, dreamy vocal chops, and glittering, magical soundscapes, “A Garden Overrun” feels like a peak inside of ASW’s imaginative mind. The tune provides the kind of feel good beats that elicit dancefloor epiphanies, and definitely holds true to his mission to pacify people with music.

His Dahlia EP is set to release as a audiovisual experience, created alongside the same team behind Madeon’s "Good Faith" tour. Visually displaying a blooming flower, the concept EP interprets the mental health journey of individuals, as well as the pandemic.

Before his solo project as ASW, the DJ was one-half of the production duo Ari. The tandem had remixed the likes of Galantis and Icona Pop, and collaborated with CADE and FrankMusik. Now, ASW is focused on combining progressive house with rock and psychedelia to tell his most meaningful stories.

Stay tuned for ASW's Dahlia EP, and find "A Garden Overrun" on all platforms here.

