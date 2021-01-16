ATB Teams Up With Topic and A7S to Reimagine the Classic "9 PM (Till I Come)"

Arguably one of the most iconic dance records of all-time, ATB’s "9 PM (Till I Come)" was released over 20 years ago via Kontor Records, helping to propel the German DJ and producer into international stardom. Fast-forward to 2021, when ATB has teamed up with Topic and A7S to release “Your Love (9PM),” a reimagined version of the platinum-selling trance classic.

German/Croatian producer Topic and Swedish singer-songwriter A7S burst onto the crossover scene last year with their chart-topping dance track “Breaking Me,” teaming up once again in the summer of 2020 to deliver “Why Do You Lie To Me" with Lil Baby. The duo’s chemistry is undisputed, and their work on “Your Love (9PM)” is truly stellar. The original’s signature lead melody dominates the tune, supported by Topic’s intricate and atmospheric production and A7S’s impactful vocal contributions.

“Over the past 20 years I've received so many requests for collaborations, remakes and cover versions of my song ‘9pm (Till I Come)’ but I passed on them all because I was never really satisfied with the sound of the approach nor the final,” explained ATB in a press statement. “Then I listened to Topic's "Breaking Me" together with Rudi (management) and we immediately had the feeling that these two sound worlds could fuse together perfectly."

"'9pm (Till I Come)' is an absolute dance classic that I've known and loved since I was little, Topic added. "It is, therefore, a great honor to be the first to reissue this number together with ATB."

