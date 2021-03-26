Listen to Tiësto's Remix of ATB, Topic and A7S's Global Hit Single "Your Love (9PM)"

The dance music legend has lent his signature touch to one of 2021's biggest dance hits.
Tiësto (via Facebook)

A wave of nostalgia and joy washed over the EDM community when ATB reimagined his 1998 classic "9 PM (Till I Come)" alongside Topic and A7S earlier this year. "Your Love (9PM)" embodied all the allure the original delivered over 20 years ago, but received a 2021 facelift with the addition of fresh atmospheric melodies and stunning vocal contributions. 

The iconic dance record has now received a club-ready remix from the legendary Tiësto. This is a true full-circle moment for the producer, who has been a fan of the original since it burst onto the scene. “‘9PM (Till I Come)’ is one of my favorite songs of all time, from back in the day," Tiësto said in a press release. "I grew up on that song. ATB asked me if I’d like to remix his single...and here we are!” 

Tiësto, as always, throws down an impressive amount of energy here. The remix features chest-thumping bass and synths that serve to heighten the original’s signature lead melody instead of overshadowing it. Check out the new rework below.

ATB, Topic and A7S’s "Your Love (9PM)" is following in its predecessor's footsteps, quickly approaching nearly 100 million global streams. The boost from Tiësto is sure to skyrocket the track even further, breathing new life into the iconic dance record.

You can stream Tiësto's remix of "Your Love (9PM)" across all platforms here

