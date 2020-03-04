ATLiens Scramble Circuits with Triptastic New Track, "Brainwashed"

Many acts in electronic music claim to have crowd control over their audience, but only one can truly claim to have mind control. Georgia-based duo ATLiens are that act, and they just dropped a track so capable of scrambling the brain’s circuitry it could be used as a lethal military weapon.

An eerie, old school narrator carries us into the track, creating a soundscape reminiscent of the days of old, black-and-white television. But this television’s signal is soon interrupted as the ATLiens take total control of the programming, and otherworldly sounds begin to arise. Basses and frequencies seldom heard in the realm of electronic music enter the picture, distorting the mind and packing a wallop of extraterrestrial proportions.

ATLiens are longtime contenders in the bass music arena. Their futuristic, forward-thinking style has been an influence on countless producers, and their lasting legacy in electronic music continues to be built with every release. “BRAINWASHED” is the latest single from ATLien’s forthcoming Montauk Project EP, which is poised to be their most immersive and mind-boggling adventure yet.

Stream or Download ATLiens' "BRAINWASHED" today.

