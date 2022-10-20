Listen to ATLiens and SVDDEN DEATH's Behemoth of a Collab, "Purgatory"

ATLiens and SVDDEN DEATH have awoken an unholy terror with their newest single," "Purgatory."

Like the cries of a creature from hell but also somehow from space like in DOOM, ATLiens and SVDDEN DEATH's new collaboration kicks off with an echoing transmission from beyond. A fast-paced, interstellar beat takes center stage as they power up the warp-drive to reach the speed of light.

ATLiens and SVDDEN DEATH then introduce a woozy meld of mechanical growls, haunting whispers and glitchy synths as they slam on the breaks and cut the song to a crawl. The byproduct is a wonderfully produced amalgam of the former's experimental bass and the latter's sinister sound design from the underworld.

"Purgatory" comes at an opportune time for both. This weekend, ATLiens is set to join SVDDEN DEATH at The Caverns in Tennessee for the debut of his first-ever curated music festival, Summoning of the Eclipse. The fest will host performances from Eptic, Space Laces, Aweminus, MARAUDA and more.

"Purgatory" is out now on Bassrush Records. You can download and stream the gargantuan collab just in time for your Halloween festivities here.

FOLLOW ATLIENS:

Facebook: Facebook.com/ATLiensOfficial

Instagram: Instagram.com/ATLiensOfficial

Twitter: twitter.com/ATLiensOfficial

Spotify: spoti.fi/3MM6nEj

FOLLOW SVDDEN DEATH:

Facebook: facebook.com/suddendeath

Twitter: twitter.com/svddendeathdub

Instagram: instagram.com/svddendeath

Spotify: spoti.fi/3yUw3Zn