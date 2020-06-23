Yesterday, Zeds Dead and Subtronics teased fans by announcing that their highly anticipated remix of Atmosphere's "GodLovesUgly" was finally arriving, sharing the song's artwork in the process. Those fans can now let out a sigh of relief, as the track was officially released this morning.

A joint release between Zeds Dead's Deadbeats banner and Minneapolis imprint Rhymesayers, which was co-founded by Atmosphere back in 1995, the remix sees the two bass acts breathe new life into "GodLovesUgly" with a signature dubstep rendition.

A nod to the filthy Zeds Dead sound of yesteryear, the remix does a brilliant job of keeping Atmosphere's dusty, classic piano strikes intact while opting for more of an instrumental rework. The fluid bars of Slug are noticeably absent for the majority of the track, which was a shrewd move considering it only helps to further crystallize the iconic hip-hop duo in the annals of hip-hop while Zeds Dead and Subtronics can properly tip their hat without worrying about compromising the original.

You can listen to Zeds Dead and Subtronics' remix of "GodLovesUgly" below,

