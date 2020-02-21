ATRIP Treads New Terrain with Groovy Single, "See Me Now"

This week, dance music up-and-comer ATRIP showed the world the true depths of his production prowess with an irresistible single by the name of “See Me Now.” Out now via Insomniac Records-owned imprint IN / ROTATION, the track is a refreshing departure from the sounds we’ve previously enjoyed hearing from the producer.

Revealing a whole new side of ATRIP, “See Me Now” showcases his very distinct and constantly evolving style of house music. Setting the stage is a vocal loop recalling the track’s title atop tension-building sirens and drum hits. Before we get our bearings, we're met with an explosion of four-on-the-floor fire driven by shape-shifting bass lines and pulsing percussive patterns.

Hailing from the United Kingdom, ATRIP gained his love for electronic music in the early days of rave culture. His London roots played a strong role in the development of his style and can be clearly identified throughout his catalogue. We couldn’t be more excited to see what else this producer’s versatility will bring us in the future.

Stream or Download ATRIP's "See Me Now" today.

