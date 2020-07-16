Au5 Makes Enhanced Music Debut with Hypnotic Midtempo Single "Answers" [Premiere]

Denver-based melodic dubstep wunderkind Au5 has arrived with "Answers," a scintillating bass single arriving by way of renowned electronic label Enhanced Music.

The verses of "Answers" ebb and flow with ease, fluttering through the arrangement in half-time while flanked by lush soundscapes and Au5's own airy vocals. The track brilliantly balances on the wire of midtempo and melodic, especially in in its first drop, which makes expert use of vocal chops to intricately interweave elements of glitch hop. Au5 then goes on to dial up a mammoth second drop, eschewing the synthwave flavors of the first to uncork a rip-roaring midtempo and future bass hybrid segment to bring the track home.

"Answers" not only marks Au5's debut on Enhanced, but also the launch of an exciting new direction for the venerated dance music label. The new revamp has the looks of a harbinger for the imprint, whose co-founder, Will Holland, rhapsodized about it in a press release.

"Our Enhanced Recordings imprint has had several revamps over the last 12 years, and I think this might be my favorite one yet," said Holland. "We teamed up with the legendary David Malone, who has helped to deliver a new direction that feels both modern and timeless, and in keeping with our principles."

You can listen to "Answers" below ahead of its official release tomorrow, July 17th, 2020.

FOLLOW AU5:

Facebook: facebook.com/TheAu5

Instagram: instagram.com/au5_official

Twitter: twitter.com/Au5music

Spotify: spoti.fi/30jJyjc