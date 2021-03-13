Au5 and HALIENE Pair Up for Masterful Single "Was It You"

Taking us across a cosmic journey, New Jersey-based producer Au5 has teamed up with Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter HALIENE to produce a sky-high melodic bass track called "Was It You." The production follows his latest masterful collaboration with Tritonal and Dylan Matthew, "Happy Where We Are," and his recent single "Anywhere," in which he partnered up with prominent bass music duo SLANDER.

"Was It You" takes listeners through the highs and lows of emotive bass music, with deep basslines and warm synths layered underneath an ethereal topline from HALIENE. Her distinctly dreamy sound is accompanied by Au5's signature production style, making "Was It You" a must-listen.

With his unique melodic sound mixed with trance influences, Au5 flexes the two genres beautifully, keeping fans engaged throughout the arrangement. Switching back and forth between the two in an effortless and fluent manner, he interpolates euphoric leads and growling bass with precision.

"Was It You" is out now on Enhanced Recordings. Check it out here.

Au5 and HALIENE's "Was It You" artwork.

