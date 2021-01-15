Au5 Guides Listeners Through Sincere Journey on Soaring Single "The Way To Infinity"

Late last year, SLANDER further solidified their legacy with the announcement of their Heaven Sent imprint. To accompany the launch, the duo premiered their hotly anticipated song "Hurts Sometimes" with Fairlane and Jonathan Mendelsohn. Today, bass music prodigy Au5 makes his debut on Heaven Sent with "The Way To Infinity."

"The Way To Infinity" conjures feelings of nostalgia while simultaneously infusing the New Jersey producer's signature sound. A slow-burning, dreamy intro paves the way for punchy kicks and soaring, reverberating synths. Au5's ballad strays from the traditional future bass love song, as the masterfully programmed vocals add an effortlessly catchy layer atop a thrilling blend of heavy and melodic moments.

Au5 was nothing short of phenomenal last year, releasing his Alchemy LP on SSKWAN as well as collaborating with hig-profile artists such Tritonal and Dylan Matthew. Keep your eyes peeled for news from both SLANDER and Au5, as the former recently teased a collaboration between them at Ultra Taiwan.

Stream "The Way To Infinity" below.

