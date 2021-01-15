Au5 Guides Listeners Through Sincere Journey on Soaring Single "The Way To Infinity"

Au5 Guides Listeners Through Sincere Journey on Soaring Single "The Way To Infinity"

"The Way To Infinity" arrives by way of Heaven Sent, SLANDER's record label.
Author:
Publish date:

Late last year, SLANDER further solidified their legacy with the announcement of their Heaven Sent imprint. To accompany the launch, the duo premiered their hotly anticipated song "Hurts Sometimes" with Fairlane and Jonathan Mendelsohn. Today, bass music prodigy Au5 makes his debut on Heaven Sent with "The Way To Infinity." 

"The Way To Infinity" conjures feelings of nostalgia while simultaneously infusing the New Jersey producer's signature sound. A slow-burning, dreamy intro paves the way for punchy kicks and soaring, reverberating synths. Au5's ballad strays from the traditional future bass love song, as the masterfully programmed vocals add an effortlessly catchy layer atop a thrilling blend of heavy and melodic moments. 

Au5 was nothing short of phenomenal last year, releasing his Alchemy LP on SSKWAN as well as collaborating with hig-profile artists such Tritonal and Dylan Matthew. Keep your eyes peeled for news from both SLANDER and Au5, as the former recently teased a collaboration between them at Ultra Taiwan

Stream "The Way To Infinity" below.

FOLLOW AU5:

Facebook: facebook.com/TheAu5
Instagram: instagram.com/au5_official
Twitter: twitter.com/Au5music
Spotify: spoti.fi/30jJyjc

FOLLOW HEAVEN SENT:

Facebook: facebook.com/heavensentrecs
Twitter: twitter.com/heavensentrecs
Instagram: instagram.com/heavensent

Related

Au5 - The Journey (feat. Trove) (Art)
MUSIC RELEASES

Au5 Is Here To Tug At The Heart Strings With New Single "The Journey" Feat. Trove [Listen]

Out now via Monstercat Instinct Vol. 2

SLANDER Press Photo for Release of "Potions" with Said The Sky on Monstercat
MUSIC RELEASES

SLANDER Announces New Label, Releases Soaring New Single "Hurt Sometimes" With Fairlane

The track commemorates the launch of SLANDER's new label, Heaven Sent.

au5
MUSIC RELEASES

Au5 Makes Enhanced Music Debut with Hypnotic Midtempo Single "Answers" [Premiere]

Melodic meets midtempo in this mesmerizing Enhanced Music release.

SLANDER and William Black
MUSIC RELEASES

SLANDER Teams Up With William Black for Soaring Single "Back 2 U"

The soaring single arrives on SLANDER's Gud Vibrations banner.

SLANDER and Au5
MUSIC RELEASES

SLANDER Drops Unreleased Au5 Collab "Anywhere" at Road to Ultra Taiwan

SLANDER has given fans another track to clamor for just days ahead of the release of their upcoming collaboration with Excision.

au5
MUSIC RELEASES

Polymorphous Producer Au5 Debuts the SSKWAN Label with Wondrous LP, ALCHEMY

It's the first release from Liquid Stranger's new Wakaan spinoff label, SSKWAN.

Celldweller in the Studio (Klayton / FiXT)
MUSIC RELEASES

Celldweller's "Eon" Gets Massive Remix from Au5 [EDM.com Premiere]

Au5 brings his signature cutting-edge ferocity to Celldweller's metal monster "Eon."

Oliverse
MUSIC RELEASES

Oliverse Takes Listeners on a Journey with Outerworld EP

Oliverse is back with something fresh.