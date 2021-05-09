Audien Signs With Armada Music, Celebrates With New Single "Learn To Love Again"

The upbeat dance-pop release, dedicated to the experience of post-breakup recovery, is Audien's first of 2021.

EDM mainstay Audien has officially signed with Armada Music, signaling a new chapter in the 29-year-old's decade-long career. Known for his seamless pivots between genres, the artist has previously seen release support from industry heavyhitters Anjunabeats and Astralwerks.

Audien celebrated the news on May 7th with the release of "Learn To Love Again," an upbeat dance-pop anthem dedicated to the experience of post-breakup recovery. It is the artist's first original drop in nearly a year, following last August's "Craving" with ARTY and Ellee Duke.

Bright and optimistic, "Learn To Love Again" tells its story with soaring, breathy vocals guided by sunny piano riffs. Masterful in its flow, delicate synths glisten under the surface as a cascade of percussion lines deliver the track into its melodic bass drop.

"This one is really special to me, as the vocals and lyrics resonate with parts of my own life," Audien wrote in a press release. "Musically, I tried a lot of new and different things on this one, but I kept the signature sound that I’ve been honing over the years."

