Audien Signs With Armada Music, Celebrates With New Single "Learn To Love Again"

Audien Signs With Armada Music, Celebrates With New Single "Learn To Love Again"

The upbeat dance-pop release, dedicated to the experience of post-breakup recovery, is Audien's first of 2021.
Author:
Publish date:

Jason Siegel

The upbeat dance-pop release, dedicated to the experience of post-breakup recovery, is Audien's first of 2021.

EDM mainstay Audien has officially signed with Armada Music, signaling a new chapter in the 29-year-old's decade-long career. Known for his seamless pivots between genres, the artist has previously seen release support from industry heavyhitters Anjunabeats and Astralwerks. 

Audien celebrated the news on May 7th with the release of "Learn To Love Again," an upbeat dance-pop anthem dedicated to the experience of post-breakup recovery. It is the artist's first original drop in nearly a year, following last August's "Craving" with ARTY and Ellee Duke. 

Bright and optimistic, "Learn To Love Again" tells its story with soaring, breathy vocals guided by sunny piano riffs. Masterful in its flow, delicate synths glisten under the surface as a cascade of percussion lines deliver the track into its melodic bass drop. 

"This one is really special to me, as the vocals and lyrics resonate with parts of my own life," Audien wrote in a press release. "Musically, I tried a lot of new and different things on this one, but I kept the signature sound that I’ve been honing over the years."

FOLLOW AUDIEN:

Facebook: facebook.com/AudienMusic
Twitter: twitter.com/Audien
Instagram: instagram.com/audien
Spotify: spoti.fi/3tx9Xqk

Related

Whethan, Kevin George
MUSIC RELEASES

Whethan Breaks New Ground With Latest Single, "Warning Signs" With Kevin George

The track is Whethan's first release since his groundbreaking October 2020 debut album, "FANTASY."

121118ARTY_ESS2333finals
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to ARTY's New Smash Single "Take Your Time"

The first release of 2021 from ARTY.

Learn To Love Again - James Mercy & Dreweybear (Elixir Records) - OUT NOW Banner
MUSIC RELEASES

"Learn To Love Again" with James Mercy and Dreweybear

James Mercy and Dreweybear "Learn To Love Again" with a hot new single on Elixir Records.

Moore Kismet
MUSIC RELEASES

Moore Kismet Stuns on Latest Single, "Autonomy" With torr, From Forthcoming Album

"Autonomy" is the first time the artist has ever experimented with their own vocals in a release.

Moore Kismet
NEWS

Moore Kismet Signs With Thrive Music, Announces New Single Out Next Week

The debut album will be released via Thrive, with the lead single, "Rumor" with WYN, premiering on February 12th.

Audien Echosmith Favorite Sound
MUSIC RELEASES

Audien and Echosmith Get Personal on Their Empowering Anthem, "Favorite Sound" [Interview]

Audien and Echosmith break down their latest release and tell us what their favorite sound is.

nate jason 4
MUSIC RELEASES

Audien Releases Final Single, "Reach," Ahead of Debut Album

Audien is closing out the year with his debut album release.

i_o
NEWS

i_o Introduces New Label 444 Imprint and Signs with Armada Music

The new imprint will host his more underground music while the main label will be home to his "dance smashes."