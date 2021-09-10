September 10, 2021
Austin Millz Enlists Aluna, Tiara Thomas for Glistening Single "Gold"
Playful and easygoing, this track is built for early morning dance floors and sunset rooftop raves.
Andrew-Donovan Valdivia/Breyona Holt

Just weeks ahead of the anticipated release of a new EP, Midas, Austin Millz has decided to give fans a taste of what's to come. The project's latest single, "Gold" with Aluna, was released September 10th. 

Bright synths glisten in the background of this sultry dance track, which places Aluna's silky vocals front and center. Singer-songwriter Tiara Thomas also assisted on the lyrics, adding her Grammy- and Oscar-winning expertise to the mix. Her work glides above a funky arrangement of bass and percussion that finds strength in its glittering textures. Playful and easygoing, "Gold" is built for early morning dance floors and sunset rooftop raves. 

"So much joy was used in making this song," Austin Millz said in a press release. "Working with Aluna was a dream come true for me. Her voice is like no other. And to work with her with another Black female writer, Tiara Thomas, was icing on the cake. We are embracing the inclusion of those misrepresented."

Check out "Gold" below. 

