Rising Dubstep Producer Autokorekt Makes Waves With New EP, "Come Korekt"

The three-track project is dark and edgy, making it a perfect fit for its Halloween release date.
If you're looking to let Halloween's dark and spooky atmosphere flow into the rest of your winter, San Diego producer Autokorekt's latest EP, Come Korekt, is your perfect fix. Out October 31st via WaterShip Recs, the dark and edgy three-track project is a head-banging arrangement of aggressive bass drops, cleverly interlaid samples, and classic dubstep synths. 

The EP includes the hard-hitting "RUN IT UP" with Eazley, "SURGERY," a dirty blend of trap drops and EKG machine samples, and "PSYCHO" with Foreign Twiinz, featuring an anticipation-building intro reminiscent of the buildups on RL Grime's Halloween mixtape series.

Moving forward, Autokorekt plans on releasing "an arsenal of huge collabs" due by the end of the year, he told EDM.com. He is also member of 40ozcult, an artistic collective, label and clothing brand home to rising bass producers Kendoll, Dack Janiels and Wenzday, among others.

Facebook: facebook.com/autokorektofficial
Twitter: twitter.com/autokorekt_
Instagram: instagram.com/autokorekt
Spotify: spoti.fi/2JsSWwj

