Avicii's "Fade Into Darkness" Singer Andreas Moe Releases Acoustic Version for Track's 10-Year Anniversary: Listen

Avicii receives another beautiful homage from "Fade Into Darkness" vocalist Andreas Moe, who has premiered a stunning acoustic version on EDM.com.
Five-time Platinum-certified songwriter Moe is the original vocalist for the song and wanted to pay tribute on the 10-year anniversary of its release. "Fade Into Darkness," which remains a favorite amongst fans of the late electronic music icon, was Moe's first big feature back in 2011. It remains a generational dance anthem to this day.
The tune's original sound is upbeat in nature with soaring vocals to complement it, but Moe's acoustic rendition allows the listener to take a step back and admire the message laid out within. Moe keeps it barebones and allows for his warm guitar plucks to carry the beautiful message within. Check out the new version below.
Moe says that the track means a lot to him and he aims to continue raising awareness around suicide and "break the stigma around mental health."
"I can't believe it's been 10 years already since this song was released," Moe tells EDM.com. "It's a song that still - to this day - means so much to me. To help increase awareness and try to break the stigma around mental health I've recorded this acoustic version. Take care of yourself & each other."
Moe performed "Fade Into Darkness" at a tribute concert back in December of 2019 in Stockholm, Sweden at Friends Arena in front of over 50,000 fans from all over the world. Check out that nostalgic performance below.
