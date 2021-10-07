October 7, 2021
Avicii's "Fade Into Darkness" Singer Andreas Moe Releases Acoustic Version for Track's 10-Year Anniversary
Publish date:

Avicii's "Fade Into Darkness" Singer Andreas Moe Releases Acoustic Version for Track's 10-Year Anniversary

Moe says that the track means a lot to him and he aims to continue raising awareness around suicide and "break the stigma around mental health."
Author:

Sean Eriksson/Press

Moe says that the track means a lot to him and he aims to continue raising awareness around suicide and "break the stigma around mental health."

Avicii receives another beautiful homage from "Fade Into Darkness" vocalist Andreas Moe, who has premiered a stunning acoustic version on EDM.com.

Five-time Platinum-certified songwriter Moe is the original vocalist for the song and wanted to pay tribute on the 10-year anniversary of its release. "Fade Into Darkness," which remains a favorite amongst fans of the late electronic music icon, was Moe's first big feature back in 2011. It remains a generational dance anthem to this day.

The tune's original sound is upbeat in nature with soaring vocals to complement it, but Moe's acoustic rendition allows the listener to take a step back and admire the message laid out within. Moe keeps it barebones and allows for his warm guitar plucks to carry the beautiful message within. Check out the new version below.

Recommended Articles

andreas moe avicii
MUSIC RELEASES

Avicii's "Fade Into Darkness" Singer Andreas Moe Releases Acoustic Version for Track's 10-Year Anniversary: Listen

Moe says that the track means a lot to him and he aims to continue raising awareness around suicide and "break the stigma around mental health."

just now
diplo
NEWS

Diplo Could Face Criminal Charges Following Sexual Misconduct Allegations

News first broke of the allegations last October, when a 25-year-old woman publicly accused Diplo of grooming, emotional abuse and intimidation.

1 hour ago
1582794544378
EVENTS

Amnesia Ibiza Enters the Metaverse: 4 Reasons You Can't Miss Decentral Games' "SuperClub" Launch

Amnesia Ibiza's metaverse debut has the looks of the most interactive venture yet, thanks to Decentral Games' unique tech specs and value proposition.

2 hours ago

Moe says the track means a lot to him, and he aims to continue raising awareness around suicide and "break the stigma around mental health." 

"I can't believe it's been 10 years already since this song was released," Moe tells EDM.com. "It's a song that still - to this day - means so much to me. To help increase awareness and try to break the stigma around mental health I've recorded this acoustic version. Take care of yourself & each other."

Moe performed "Fade Into Darkness" at a tribute concert back in December of 2019 in Stockholm, Sweden at Friends Arena in front of over 50,000 fans from all over the world. Check out that nostalgic performance below. 

FOLLOW ANDREAS MOE:

Facebook: facebook.com/andreasmoemusic
Twitter: twitter.com/andreasmoemusic
Instagram: instagram.com/andreasmoe
Spotify: spoti.fi/3uNUswK

Tags
terms:
Fade Into DarknessAndreas MoeAcousticAvicii

Related

avicii concert
MUSIC RELEASES

Concert Version of Avicii's "Fades Away" Released Ahead of Tribute Live Stream

The new version of the track features MishCatt and will be performed at the Avicii Tribute Concert in Stockholm.

avicii
NEWS

Iconic Stockholm Concert Venue Renamed After Avicii

The Ericsson Globe has been renamed after the legendary dance music producer to raise awareness of mental health issues.

EhkPC6HXsAE2Y6m
MUSIC RELEASES

Watch the Official Music Video for Marshmello and Demi Lovato's New Single "OK Not To Be OK"

The collaborative single aims to raise awareness of suicide prevention.

TimStudio2104_edit 2
NEWS

Avicii's Father Discusses Mental Health for Upcoming CBS Special

"Stop the Stigma: A Conversation About Mental Health" is meant to "remove the shame and blame" from the conversation around such ailments.

avic
NEWS

The Avicii Tribute Concert Took Only Hours to Sell Out

The mental health awareness event will bring the late producer's friends to the stage for a good cause.

An image from Alison Wonderland's shoot with Vogue Czechoslovakia.
MUSIC RELEASES

Alison Wonderland Shares Official Acoustic Version of "Peace"

Alison Wonderland has let her voice take center stage once again.

Excision, Wooli, Seven Lions, and Dylan Matthew
MUSIC RELEASES

Excision, Wooli, Seven Lions, and Dylan Matthew Release Acoustic Rendition of "Another Me"

This collab keeps getting better.

Cristina-Soto-04
MUSIC RELEASES

Cristina Soto Delivers Acoustic Mix of Hit Tritonal Collab "Lifted"

The nostalgia is real.