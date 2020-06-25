Acclaimed Rhythm Game "Avicii Invector" Gets Encore Edition for Nintendo Switch

Hello There Games and Wired Productions Ltd. have teamed up to create a tribute to late EDM superstar Avicii.

Their critically acclaimed rhythm game, Avicii Invector, saw a release for PC, Playstation 4, and Xbox One in December 2019. The game is now receiving a beefy expansion and a release for Nintendo Switch.

Avicii Invector Encore Edition boasts 10 new playable tracks, including newer releases from Avicii's posthumous album Tim. These songs add to the 25 tracks on the initial release and include "Seek Bromance," "Bad Reputation," "Peace of Mind," and the smash hit "Seek Bromance," among others. Those tracks will be made available for the previously released version of the game in the form of song packs called "Tim" and "Magma."

Invector was initially imagined by Avicii, whose friends and family have since completed the project after his tragic passing in 2018. The completion of the rhythm game and its expansion are a well-thought out tribute to the producer, whose vision to fuse music and gameplay has now come to life. "AVICII Invector Encore Edition enables that vision to live on as a celebration of Tim Bergling’s wonderful spirit and life-affirming music," said Leo Zullo, Managing Director of Wired Productions.

All music royalties from the game will directly support the The Tim Bergling Foundation, which advocates for suicide prevention and removing the stigma behind the discussion of mental health issues.

Avicii Invector Encore Edition arrives for Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC on September 8th, 2020, in celebration of what would have been Avicii's 31st birthday. A free demo edition will be made available in August 2020.