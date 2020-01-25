Kygo and Sandro Cavazza Release Avicii's Unfinished Single, "Forever Yours"

Kygo and Sandro Cavazza have closed the loop on one of Avicii's unfinished projects. What started as a teaser during Avicii's Ultra Music Festival set in 2016 has now been made an official release titled "Forever Yours."

While "Forever Yours" was not completed for release while Avicii (real name Tim Bergling) was alive, in the time since, fans have continued to gravitate to clips of the unfinished single online. More recently, collaborators Sandro Cavazza and Kygo were given the opportunity to officially finish what Bergling had started. In December 2019, the two artists performed "Forever Yours" live at the Avicii tribute concert, all but ensuring the project had reached completion at long last.

As with Bergling's other posthumous work that has been released thus far including his album Tim, "Forever Yours" manages to preserve the original ideas of his that sparked fans' interest in the first place.

In a mission to continue honoring Bergling's memory, all proceeds for the song will be donated to The Tim Bergling Foundation.

