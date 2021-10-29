Skip to main content
October 29, 2021
Celebrate 10 Years of Avicii's "Levels" With New Video From His Final Performance
Publish date:

Celebrate 10 Years of Avicii's "Levels" With New Video From His Final Performance

The "Levels (Live in Ibiza 2016)" was recorded on August 28, 2016 at Ushuaïa Ibiza.
Author:

Sean Eriksson

For dance music fans, about three seconds is all it takes to recognize the classic intro of Avicii's "Levels." 

The late dance music legend's estate is now celebrating the 10-year anniversary of his breakthrough 2011 single by releasing a special live recording of "Levels" from Ushuaïa Ibiza. Avicii's August 28th, 2016 performance there turned out to be his final concert, as he retired from touring that year and tragically passed away in 2018.

This particular clip of "Levels" was originally part of 2017's Avicii: True Stories documentary but was removed after the film's theatrical run. A brand new documentary, directed by Henrik Burman, is due in 2023. 

Watch the "Levels (Live In Ibiza)" video, which features a euphoric Avicii, here: 

Recommended Articles

edc las vegas
EVENTS

EDC Las Vegas 2022 Tickets Go On Sale

Just days after the 2021 edition of the event, tickets to next year's EDC Las Vegas were made available for purchase.

5 hours ago
avicii
MUSIC RELEASES

Celebrate 10 Years of Avicii's "Levels" With New Video From His Final Performance

"Levels (Live in Ibiza 2016)" was recorded on August 28th, 2016 at the Ushuaïa Ibiza.

5 hours ago
ade
EVENTS

ADE Announces 2022 Dates, Return of Pro Conference

The ADE Pro conference was cancelled in 2021 due to stringent guidelines from the Dutch government.

8 hours ago

Related

aloe blacc avicii
MUSIC RELEASES

"He Changed My Life": Aloe Blacc Remembers Avicii, Plays Unreleased Collabs

Blacc hosted an hourlong Instagram Live tribute to Avicii on April 20th, three years to the day of the legendary dance music producer's death.

avicii
NEWS

New Avicii Documentary With Never-Before-Seen Archive Footage to Arrive in 2023

Directed by Henrik Burman, the doc features newfound interviews with Avicii himself.

rita-ora-avicii
MUSIC RELEASES

Avicii Releases a New Video for His Collab "Lonely Together" with Rita Ora [WATCH]

It's pretty sexy, to be honest.

avicii
NEWS

Avicii Joins Pop Smoke, Juice WRLD as Most Popular Deceased Musicians, Study Shows

More than three years after the legendary dance music producer's death, his tally of monthly Spotify listeners still tops 28 million.

Black-and-white photo of late Swedish DJ/producer Avicii A.K.A. Tim Bergling.
NEWS

BBC Three Airs Avicii Documentary One Year After His Passing

The BBC aired Avicii: True Stories to give viewers a look into the life of the late Avicii exactly one year after he died.

TimStudio2104_edit 2
FEATURES

On This Day in Dance Music History: Avicii Released "Levels"

On October 28th, 2011, Avicii released what would become one of the biggest songs in EDM history, "Levels."

Avicii (real name Tim Bergling) playing an acoustic guitar with studio equipment in the background.
MUSIC RELEASES

Avicii: True Stories Director Releases Moving Tribute Video for His Chris Martin Collab "Heaven"

Director Levan Tsikurishvili released a tribute video for Avicii's track "Heaven" with Chris Martin of Coldplay.

peggy gou
MUSIC RELEASES

Peggy Gou Returns From Two-Year Hiatus With New Single, "Nabi" Alongside OHHYUK

Blissfully simple in its arrangement, "Nabi" follows Gou's 2019 "Moment" EP.