Watch These Twin Sisters Sing Stunning Cover of Avicii's "The Nights"

Growing up as a twin, you constantly answer the same question with the same explanation: "Yes, we're twins. No, we can't read each other's minds."

But that doesn't seem to be the case for 21-year-old twin sisters Kiran and Nivi Saishankar, who sing in astonishingly pure harmony as some sort of clairvoyant prodigies. Their natural ability to sing raw, flawless harmonies in covers of major songs has helped them emerge as TikTok darlings, and two of the platform's most talented songsters.

The Saishankar twins' TikTok page, which has over two million followers, features legions of incredible song covers. They take on Eminem and Rihanna's "Love the Way You Lie," Pink's "Try," the inescapable Squid Game theme "Pink Soldiers," and even the iPhone 13 ringtone.

But it's their stunning duet of "The Nights," a track by the late dance music legend Avicii, that needs to be heard by the EDM community. Check out the cover below.

Kiran and Nivi's chemistry and remarkable pipes are no fluke. According to a profile in PopSugar, the twins learned how to sing at the age of two—before they could even speak.

The twins were physically unable to talk, and after their mother's hire of a speech therapist failed, she tried to teach them an Indian devotional song. The twins belted the song at church just a week later with "perfect pitch and rhythm," Kiran said. "Our parents were shocked," she added. "It's kind of like music is a miracle for us."

"The Nights" appeared on Avicii's 2014 EP, The Days / Nights, and went on to become a sleeper hit in a deep discography of dance anthems. You can dive back into the original below.