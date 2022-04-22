Watch Aloe Blacc Sing "Wake Me Up" In Three Languages for Touching Tribute to Avicii

Four years after Avicii's tragic death, Aloe Blacc has shared a touching tribute to his longtime friend and creative collaborator.

In remembrance of the late dance music legend, Blacc has released a video wherein he performs a "Universal Language" version of their collaborative mega-hit, "Wake Me Up." Music often serves as a way for people separated by language barriers to communicate, so the Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter performed his new version in three languages: Mandarin, Spanish and English.

"Avicii’s music touched the world. Writing the lyrics and recording the vocals on ‘Wake Me Up’ was a transformative experience for me," Blacc wrote in the caption of the video. "Everywhere I’ve been, no matter the country, music lovers and fans sing the lyrics with me in English. In honour of Avicii…I present a very special international version of ‘Wake Me Up’ in multiple languages."

Blacc's heartfelt tribute is just one of the many steps he's taken to help keep Avicii's legacy alive. He's organizaed tribute streams, discussed unreleased collaborations, and launched a special NFT project to help carry on the memory of his dear friend.

"I think if [Avicii] was around he certainly would have been one of the first music artists to engage in the world of NFTs," Blacc told EDM.com at the time. "As a proxy or representative of his legacy—because of the music we've made—I want his legacy to be a part of it."

Following Avicii's passing, the Swedish DJ's parents launched the Tim Bergling Foundation, an organization which advocates for the recognition of suicide as a global health emergency. You can learn more about and donate to the foundation here.

If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, you can call the 24/7 National Suicide Prevention hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or visit SuicidePreventionLifeline.org.