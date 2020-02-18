"Wake Me Up" by Avicii featuring Aloe Blacc shook up the EDM world in the months following its 2013 live debut and subsequent release. Even the better part of two years after the Swedish DJ/producer's untimely passing, it continues to make waves. The song has reportedly exceeded 1 billion streams on music streaming service Spotify.

The milestone was observed by music statistics aggregator Chart Data. As we've been over before, "Wake Me Up" was met with mixed reactions when Avicii (real name Tim Bergling) first played it out at the 2013 edition of Ultra Music Festival. In February of 2014, however, Billboard reported that it was the first single ever to surpass 200 million Spotify streams. It is now one of 62 songs to have broken 1 billion streams; "Shape of You" by Ed Sheeran is currently the only song to have exceeded 2 billion.

Bergling's rise and fall more or less bookended the boom of the EDM decade, and many of his songs remain ubiquitous throughout the festival circuit and beyond. When he was found dead in Muscat, Oman by apparent suicide, it served as a wakeup call for music industry professionals to make mental health awareness a higher priority.

Bergling's posthumous album, TIM, was finished by a handful of his collaborators and officially released in June of last year.

