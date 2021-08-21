August 21, 2021
AWAY Reveals Spine-Tingling Lead Single From Forthcoming EP, "Ritual": Listen
Publish date:

AWAY Reveals Spine-Tingling Lead Single From Forthcoming EP, "Ritual": Listen

A mix of horror, trap drums, and heavy distortion, AWAY's "Ritual" is a promising sign of what to expect on his forthcoming EP.
Author:

c/o Press

A mix of horror, trap drums, and heavy distortion, AWAY's "Ritual" is a promising sign of what to expect on his forthcoming EP.

EDM.com Class of 2021 artist AWAY is back with a hair-raising collaboration alongside electronic duo Echos to kickstart a promising new chapter.

Since bursting onto the scene in 2017 with the twisted melodic lullaby "Sleepwalker," AWAY has become an enigma within the electronic music community. Though he's been selective and sporadic in his release schedule, he's made every offering count—and the demand to hear more is at an all-time high.

AWAY has been teasing a long-form body of work since late 2020, but now we're finally seeing the plan come together with the release of "Ritual." The track marks the first single in his forthcoming self:antiself EP, which does not yet have an official release date.

Cover art for AWAY's single "Ritual" from his forthcoming self:antiself EP.

Cover art for AWAY's single "Ritual" from his forthcoming self:antiself EP.

His signature distortion patterns, glitched out sonics, and a heavy dose of horror in his lyrics have made him an intriguing figure in the world of bass. Longtime fans will find those qualities shining through in spades on "Ritual."

Recommended Articles

34711_33
GEAR + TECH

New Skin-Reactive Analog Synthesizer Taps Into Users' "Inner Energy"

The ENNER synthesizer's pads are deeply sensitive to human touch, with different pressures, speeds and angles creating variations of sounds.

general
NEWS

Chaotic Weeklong Rave In Italy Ends Following a Death, a Birth, and Rampant Sexual Assault

Attendees reported a hellish landscape characterized by strewn syringes, dogs dying from starvation and heat exhaustion, and rampant sexual assault.

AWAY
MUSIC RELEASES

AWAY Reveals Spine-Tingling Lead Single From Forthcoming EP, "Ritual": Listen

A mix of horror, trap drums, and heavy distortion, AWAY's "Ritual" is a promising sign of what to expect on his forthcoming EP.

The introduction's creaky door hinge sounds and the lone reverberating piano notes paint a vividly desolate picture in the song's introduction, but things don't stay calm for long. With harrowing opening lyrics, "Speak for yourself, I can't see your face with your blood in my eyes," Echos beam onto the track with an instantly memorable first impression.

The haunting vocals depict a toxic, addictive, and near-parasitic love affair in unsettling detail amid AWAY's heavy-handed, distorted trap synths. The combination is enough to leave listeners with goosebumps long after the song is over.

Check out "Ritual" below and find it on streaming platforms here.

FOLLOW AWAY:

Facebook: facebook.com/awaynotfound
Twitter: twitter.com/awaynotfound
Instagram: instagram.com/awaynotfound
Spotify: spoti.fi/3D8uA28

Related

Unlimited Gravity (real name Ronnie Weberg) Press Photos (Suit and Checkered Shirt)
MUSIC RELEASES

Unlimited Gravity Drops Lead Single "Steeze Manifesto" from Forthcoming Demigod EP on MHSM Records

Colorado-based singer, songwriter, and producer Unlimited Gravity released the glitchy, bass-heavy single "Steeze Manifesto" in advance of his forthcoming DEMIGOD EP on MHSM Records.

157304577_105181128303471_4620411783460402036_n
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to the Spine-Chilling Debut EP from LŪN, the Secret Electronic Alias of Lights [Exclusive]

"LŪN became the vessel for me to free a facet of my creativity that has been percolating all these years.

Slushii
MUSIC RELEASES

Slushii Shares Lead Single, “Candy Flip,” from Forthcoming EP

A week after his Zeds Dead collaboration, Slushii is back again with new music.

Above & Beyond - Common Ground Press Shot for "Long Way From Home"Single Release (w/ Spencer Brown) - EDM.com
MUSIC RELEASES

Above & Beyond Release Second Single from Forthcoming EP

Above & Beyond keep the music coming.

f2729e79-04e0-4b06-a374-7fd7b2f47927
MUSIC RELEASES

Dawg Unleashes Relentless Single From Forthcoming Debut EP

The former hip hop producer shows teeth in his debut original offering.

39396373_463047064174863_8670839887387164672_n
MUSIC RELEASES

Sj Reworks the Leading Single From His Debut EP

Sj just reworked his leading single from his debut EP “If We Could Stay High,” out now on Enhanced Music.

HVDES Press Photo (Purple Background)
MUSIC RELEASES

HVDES Shares Lead Single "Ghost.exe" from Upcoming Kannibalen EP [Premiere]

Don't miss out on a free download of HVDES "Ghost.exe" off her forthcoming Kannibalen Records EP, Stand Alone Complex.

Casual T Press Release Photo (Release of Wanderlove?)
MUSIC RELEASES

Casual T Unveils Final Single “Wanderlove?” from Forthcoming Debut EP

Explore the world of genuine human connection in Casual T’s third single from his forthcoming seven-track EP.