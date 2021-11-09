Axwell Shares Original Version of Swedish House Mafia's "It Gets Better"

Earlier this year, Swedish House Mafia made their momentous return with their single "It Gets Better." However, some fans were puzzled since the song sounded vastly different than the one performed by the group in 2019.

That dissatisfaction led to an Instagram user demanding a release of the original tune. Swedish House Mafia band member Axwell obliged, as he replied to the user's comment with a Dropbox link to what Swedish House Mafia has dubbed the "Stockholm Version" of "It Gets Better."

Swedish House Mafia. Alexander Wessely

The "Stockholm Version" is vastly different. Clocking in at over six minutes, it is more of what Swedish House Mafia fans have come to expect. While the two versions are wildly different, they clearly serve different purposes. The original is meant for broader appeal while the "Stockholm Version" is clearly better suited for live play.

You can download the "Stockholm Version" here.

