AYOO and Rico Act Will Make You "Freak Out" with their Latest Track

Chicago based duo AYOO (brothers Eric and James Estrada) have teamed up with Rico Act, well known for his feature on Riot Ten's dubstep anthem, "Rail Breaker." Their new single, "Freak Out," sets out to make listeners do exactly that.

"Freak Out" is a clever fusion of midtempo electro with authentic, hip-hop-tinged verses. Rico Act (real name Terrel Koivu) lays down a rhythmic flow over a trappy buildup that effectively ramps up the anticipation for the drop. Once the beat fully kicks in, "Freak Out" brings out a glitchy electro rhythm reminiscent of a Justice cut, but with the power to make even the most diehard bass heads dance along.

Hip-hop-infused EDM is nothing new, but the Estrada brothers have brought a unique and catchy take on the concept to the table. Some recent trap and dubstep releases have featured tons of hip-hop elements, but tracks like "Freak Out" seem few and far between as of late. AYOO and Rico Act have created a groovy new monster with their new collaboration, and they just might be onto something big.

"Freak Out" is out now via Nectar Collective and can be found at this link.

