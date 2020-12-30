AYOR Drops Sultry House Heater "Chemicals"

AYOR Drops Sultry House Heater "Chemicals"

The track arrived on Martin Garrix's STMPD RCRDS imprint.
Author:
Publish date:

AYOR

The latest banger to arrive on Martin Garrix's STMPD RCRDS imprint is "Chemicals," a sultry house gem courtesy of mysterious three-piece dance music outfit AYOR.

"Chemicals" is rife with the gritty house flair that is synonymous with STMPD, a record label that has become a bona fide tastemaker in little time. Fans of brass will gravitate to the track, which features crisp horns that thump with an orchestral flair in the mix. Thick subs also run roughshod through the song's industrial drops, transporting "Chemicals" to the dusty warehouse rave we all crave in the midst of the pandemic.

The enigmatic trio has been on a roll as of late. Earlier in the month of December, they made a splash on Tchami's coveted CONFESSION label with a nasty house tune called "Bad Girls." The French house mastermind isn't the only to cosign AYOR. Prior to that release, they dropped the silky smooth "Bourbon" on Laidback Luke's Mixmash Deep banner and the Magnificence-assisted "Set me Free" on Tiësto's illustrious Musical Freedom imprint. 

Check out "Chemicals" below.

FOLLOW AYOR:

Facebook: facebook.com/weareAYOR
Twitter: twitter.com/ayormusic
Instagram: instagram.com/ayormusic
Spotify: spoti.fi/3aUAng1

Related

Martin Garrix John Martin
MUSIC RELEASES

[LISTEN] Martin Garrix Drops Long-Awaited John Martin Collab "Higher Ground"

The wait for Martin Garrix and John Martin is finally over.

Dyro
MUSIC RELEASES

'Bring It Down' with Dyro for His Debut on Martin Garrix's STMPD RCRDS

Bass house master, Dyro, has debuted on Martin Garrix's STMPD RCRDS with 'Bring It Down.'

martin garrix
NEWS

Martin Garrix Drops 8 IDs During Tomorrowland Around the World Performance

Garrix's STMPD RCRDS imprint shared clips of the eight IDs and challenged fans to identify them.

Black Caviar
MUSIC RELEASES

Black Caviar Drop Intoxicating House Anthem "Stacks On My Feet"

The single recently arrived on Tchami's Confession imprint.

A photo of DJ/producer Martin Garrix (real name Martijn Garritsen) during a performance.
MUSIC RELEASES

Martin Garrix Debuts New STMPD RCRDS Radio Show

Martin Garrix recruited the help of Julian Jordan for the debut of his new STMPD RCRDS radio show.

Martin Garrix Macklemore & Patrick Stump Banner Artwork
MUSIC RELEASES

Haywyre Delivers a Funky Remix of Martin Garrix's Hit Single "Summer Days" ft. Macklemore and Patrick Stump

Martin Garrix's "Summer Days" with Macklemore and Patrick Stump got a funky Haywyre remix for release on STMPD RCRDS.

Martin Garrix 2020
Lifestyle

Look Inside Martin Garrix's Spectacular, Cutting-Edge Studio Renovation

Garrix gave his STMPD RCRDS studio a magnificent makeover.

Maya Jane Coles
MUSIC RELEASES

[LISTEN] Maya Jane Coles Returns With Sultry Tech House Ballad "Run to You"

The mesmerizing deep house tune is her first solo single since 2018.