Rising Talent AZËE’s Skills Shine On Sophomore Single “Me & You” Alongside DAEVØ
Having recently shared his debut single “Holding On” alongside DAEVØ, which has amassed 60k streams on Spotify alone since its release, rising talent AZËE and DAEVØ have returned with yet another summery heater, “Me & You.”
A versatile producer whose talents cover multiple genres, AZËE got his start as a musician back in 2016 by opening his first recording studio after multiple years of studying music. He's worked in a wide variety of genres and already amassed success since he started releasing original productions in 2020–with his Ruffsound and Day Vee collaboration, “Baila.” He's also reached the Top 100 BDS radio charts in Quebec and is positioning himself as an artist to watch with “Me & You.”
Featuring sun-kissed production and an infectious topline, “Me & You” finds AZËE curating a future pop vibe that is as perfect for the radio as it is for the dancefloor. Smooth chords and organic percussion kick off the tune, immersing listeners in a carefree and bright auditory world, before the drop explodes into a heavenly combination of future bass synths and warm bass, making up a tune that’s hard to forget.
Listen to “Me & You” below:
