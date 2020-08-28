The Mighty Azgard Return with "Primordial" EP

Earlier this year, Chicago based dubstep duo Azgard introduced headbangers to their maker with the Enforcer EP. Now, they're back with a new five-track release on Phunk Junk Records that's sure to soar to even greater heights.

The Primordial EP packs enough punch to put Mjolnir to shame. Azgard's relentlessly crushing bass and hard-hitting drums are a dubstep aficionado's delight, consistently present on each track. But that doesn't mean that each song doesn't have a unique identity within the release.

"Get Some (feat. Jamo)," the EP's opening track, sets the stage for the rest of Primordial with a staggeringly heavy 2020 dubstep sound complete with hip-hop inspired vocal work. The title track brings that same energy, with an epic and cinematic flair. "Destroyer" delivers the same intimidation as "RIP" from the Enforcer EP, but expands on it with metal-inspired screams and synths that volley the listener across the frequency spectrum with force.

With its title as a nod to Norse mythology, "Ragna" feels like a new spin on a throwback dubstep banger, using a chime melody and trap horns in the buildup. Primordial's closer, "Revolution," brings things back even further—alluding to the "modern talking" craze, to be exact—but manages to turn that iconic sound into something that's still very ripe for today's bass landscape.

Azgard's Primordial EP pushes the duo's sound even further, and leaves the listener itching to hear what's next from Chicago's rising dubstep powerhouse.

The Primordial EP is out now and available here.

