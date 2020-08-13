Electronic Music Violinist Lindsey Stirling Soundtracks Mobile Game Azur Lane

Hit mobile game Azur Lane is celebrating its second anniversary in a big way, teaming up with viral sensation, violinist, and electronic musician Lindsey Stirling for a new song to soundtrack the game.

"What You're Made Of (feat. Kiesza)" was created for Azur Lane with gameplay and lore in mind, as Stirling's writing takes on the game's content thematically.

"I wrote the song for those moments when we feel like we’re not strong enough," said Stirling. "And those are the most important moments when we have to dig deep and remind ourselves what we are made of."

Mirroring those sentiments within the game, the song's themes serve as the fittingly epic soundtrack for the naval battle elements of the game, set on a water-covered planet and facing the attack of mysterious enemies named "Siren."

"What You're Made Of" will undoubtedly have players ready to face Siren within the game, and will surely be enjoyed just as much outside of Azur Lane via Spotify, Apple Music, and all major music marketplaces and streaming platforms.

Azur Lane also has more plans for the future, but for now, players can enjoy the mystical sounds of "What You're Made Of" within the game or across music platforms here.

