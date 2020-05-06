Baauer Drops Second Single from Forthcoming Album Alongside Alien-Inspired Music Video

Baauer today unveiled the second single from his upcoming Planet's Mad LP, "AETHER," a haunting trap tune that was released alongside a video game-inspired music video directed by Actual Objects (Rick Farin and Claire Cochran).

"AETHER" is a dark, menacing trap number with ferocious breakbeats and thunderous 808s that sounds like it's straight out of an action scene from Blade Runner. The accompanying music video laces the track through an alien landscape, taking viewers on an audiovisual journey through the mind of one of the most forward-thinking producer in electronic music.

Along with "AETHER" comes a b-side track called "YEHOO," a quirky, moombah-inspired bass single produced in collaboration with fellow Portugese beatmaker Holly.

Back in February of this year, Baauer teased a new full-length project, sharing a cryptic photo of a Dropbox folder and a message that read "masters in." On April 8th, he followed with the announcement of the official Planet's Mad project and unveiled its titular single along with a music video that was also directed by Actual Objects.

Planet's Mad is releasing on June 5th, 2020 via UK record label LuckyMe.

FOLLOW BAAUER:

Instagram: instagram.com/baauer

Twitter: twitter.com/baauer

Facebook: facebook.com/baauer

SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/baauer