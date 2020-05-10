Baauer and graves Subvert Expectations with Massive "Black Beatles" Remix

Baauer and graves have both been known to keep listeners on their toes and expecting the unexpected, but the two have really outdone themselves this time.

Earlier in the week, graves teased that he and Baauer were planning on dropping a song together within the week. The announcement initially led some to believe the collaboration would be an original track and released as part of Baauer's forthcoming PLANET’S MAD album.

As it turns out, it was something else entirely. Yesterday, graves conspicuously dropped the collaboration via a Dropbox file titled "Baauer graves thing." The track inside is instantly identifiable as a bootleg remix of Rae Sremmurd's hit single "Black Beatles."

Despite the unconventional means of releasing it, the remix goes gangbusters. Baauer and graves have both been difficult to label from a stylistic perspective, and the remix's fluid transitions from rhythmic basslines to melodic future bass styles lead in the scope of two vastly different drops, which lends credence to this belief.

Released in 2016, Rae Sremmurd's "Black Beatles" featuring Gucci Mane became the first Billboard Hot 100 number-one hit in the hip-hop duo's career.

