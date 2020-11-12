DJ SS Teams Up With Fabric8 and Azpect for Two Stunning Remixes of Bachelors of Science Single, "Love Is Found"

San Francisco production and DJ outfit Bachelors of Science have been a staple in the stateside drum & bass scene for over a decade. Their CODE Recordings imprint, established in 2012, has been home to incredible tracks from the likes of Sobo, Winslow, Conduct, and of course the trio themselves.

However, Bachelors of Science took to UK based label Formation Records for their latest single, "Love Is Found." The track features Ben Soundscape, vocalist Dominique Gomez and Emcee Child. With smooth vocal work from Gomez and Child's enticing verses, the sultry yet energizing single has all the makings of a liquid drum & bass anthem.

UK drum & bass legend DJ SS took up remix duties for "Love Is Found" for not one, but two transatlantic takes on the single. Teaming up with Fabric8 for the first, SS brings a heavier grit to the original, transforming the track into a peak time bass-heavy stomper. The remix premiered on BBC Radio 1 and Drum&BassArena.

New Formation Records signing Azpect works her magic on the second remix, and the duo infuse "Love Is Found" with varying styles of drum & bass for an evolving, energetic take on the single.

Bachelors of Science's latest single and remix package is a well-rounded exploration of the entire spectrum of drum & bass, cementing the trio's status as one of the most consistent groups that defy expectations and push the boundaries of the genre.

Check out "Love Is Found" and its remixes below.



FOLLOW BACHELORS OF SCIENCE:

Facebook: facebook.com/BachelorsOfScience

Twitter: twitter.com/bachelorscience

Instagram: instagram.com/bachelors_dnb

Spotify: spoti.fi/2UnjykE