Skip to main content
Bad Bunny Fuses Reggaeton and House Music In Standout Album Cut, "El Apagón"

Bad Bunny Fuses Reggaeton and House Music In Standout Album Cut, "El Apagón"

Bad Bunny's experimental efforts shine in this track from his fourth solo album, "Un Verano Sin Ti."

Wikimedia Commons

Bad Bunny's experimental efforts shine in this track from his fourth solo album, "Un Verano Sin Ti."

Despite the release of his fourth solo studio album on short-notice, Bad Bunny is now Spotify's most streamed artist in a single day

The world is in a feverish state of processing the Puerto Rican star's new LP, Un Verano Sin Ti, an album inspired by a myriad of flavors within the spectrum of Caribbean music.

“Since forever I’ve made it clear to people that I’m never going to make a record that’s the same as another,” he told The New York Times.

Seemingly in service of that mission, Bunny takes a trip into electronic territory with "El Apagón," an energizing fusion of reggaeton and house music. The track finds an infectious groove with a buzzing bassline backed by rhythmically dynamic Latin percussion. The track closes with an ethereal guest vocal from the chart-topping artist's girlfriend, Gabriela Berlingeri.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Bad Bunny
MUSIC RELEASES

Bad Bunny Fuses Reggaeton and House Music In Standout Album Cut, "El Apagón"

Bad Bunny's experimental efforts shine in this track from his fourth solo album, "Un Verano Sin Ti."

By Cameron Sunkel5 hours ago
279912798_554688012687989_7371472378482916394_n-e1651905549299-696x522
NEWS

Alan Walker Announces "WalkerVerse" 2022 World Tour

Alan Walker is coming to large-capacity venues across Europe and North America.

By Cameron Sunkel5 hours ago
eileen-chan-headquarters-council-cofounder-dj-cats-on-crack@2000x1270-1392x884
NEWS

Eileen Chan, DJ and Singapore Nightlife Pioneer, Found Dead at 32

Chan's work paved the way for techno and house music favorites Amelie Lens, Charlotte de Witte, Peggy Gou and more to tour Singapore.

By Cameron Sunkel6 hours ago

Bad Bunny's experimental approach has rewarded him handsomely in the rollout of his latest album. He has topped Spotify's single-day streaming record on the release day of his album, a record previously held by Drake. The singer's opening day of Un Verano Sin Ti saw the artist racking up a meteoric 183 million streams in a single 24-hour span.

You can listen to the full album below.

Related

57172595_808165102916582_2347391994554220544_o
MUSIC RELEASES

Bad Bunny and Diplo Release '200 MPH' Music Video

Bad Bunny and Diplo have unveiled the music video for last December's collaboration.

Marshmello, Nitti Gritti, Megan Thee Stallion
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to Marshmello, Megan Thee Stallion and Nitti Gritti's House Banger "Bad Bitches"

Main stage festival energy channeled straight to listeners at home.

iggy azalea
MUSIC RELEASES

Iggy Azalea Explores Multi-Genre Electronic Music Influences In Final Album: Listen

"The End of an Era" is Iggy Azalea's most experimental record to date, featuring her take on house, drum & bass, and other electronic genres.

"Wide Awake"
MUSIC RELEASES

Sonny Fodera's Decade-Long Experience Shines In New Album, "Wide Awake"

Fodera's new 14-track album is his most ambitious record to date.

Tony Romera
MUSIC RELEASES

Tony Romera Drops Unrelenting House Heater "MS69" on Monstercat

"MS69" is the second single from Tony Romera's forthcoming debut album.

david guetta
MUSIC RELEASES

David Guetta Drops "Trap House" Remix of Kodak Black's "Super Gremlin"

David Guetta is throwing his weight behind a new crossover sound reminiscent of his early career roots.

chris lake
MUSIC RELEASES

Black Book Records Releases Chapter 3 Of ID Mixtape Series Featuring Music From Chris Lake

The exploratory EP features new music from Chris Lake, Franklyn Watts, Gettoblaster and more.

purple disco machine
MUSIC RELEASES

"When Everything Falls Into Place": Purple Disco Machine Breaks Down His Brilliant Sophomore Album

In celebration of his sophomore album, the house music virtuoso has broken down "EXOTICA" track-by-track for EDM.com.