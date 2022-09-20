Skip to main content
Greg Groovez Puts a House Spin On Bad Bunny’s “Tití Me Pregunto”

Greg Groovez Puts a House Spin On Bad Bunny’s “Tití Me Pregunto”

The New York-based DJ and producer cooks up an intoxicating house remix of Bad Bunny's hit.

c/o Greg Groovez

The New York-based DJ and producer cooks up an intoxicating house remix of Bad Bunny's hit.

A great dance remix is always bound to light up the dancefloor—something Greg Groovez knows firsthand.

Groovez, a veteran DJ and dance music producer, has been taking the decks at a myriad of clubs around New York City for some time now while serving as a resident at the beloved Slate, a unique venue where clubbing meets social experiences seven days a week.

Groovez has now released his own spin on Bad Bunny’s "Tití Me Pregunto,” dropping a sultry remix. Part of his latest album, Un Verano Sin Ti, "Tití Me Pregunto” is one of the global Reggaeton superstar's most impactful hits of the year. And Groovez's new remix is bound to become a staple in his explosive DJ sets.

Carrying an intoxicating house arrangement, the remix of the international hit beautifully pays homage to the original while infusing it with organic drum programming. Groovy percussion introduces fans to the tune before Bunny’s distinctive vocals help lead the way towards the drop, which is driven by punchy kicks and irresistible energy.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Nocturnal Wonderland
NEWS

Police Launch Investigation Following Suspected Overdose Death at Nocturnal Wonderland: Report

A 27-year-old man died at the electronic music festival in San Bernardino.

By Jason Heffler
Nourey
Lifestyle

MIT Student and Electronic Music Producer Nourey to Present Research on Climate Change With Anjunabeats

Nourey used an augmented reality-powered "art wall" to conduct research during Above & Beyond's Gorge Weekender in July.

By Nick Yopko
Maddy O'Neal
MUSIC RELEASES

Maddy O'Neal Drops Shapeshifting Sophomore Album, "Ricochet"

The 10-track album blends futuristic bass with electro-soul beats and funky, head-nodding disco.

By Mikala Lugen

Listen to Greg Groovez’s remix of "Tití Me Pregunto” below.

FOLLOW GREG GROOVEZ:

Instagram: instagram.com/greggroovez
SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/djgreggroovez
Website: greggroovez.com

Related

Bad Bunny
MUSIC RELEASES

Bad Bunny Fuses Reggaeton and House Music In Standout Album Cut, "El Apagón"

Bad Bunny's experimental efforts shine in this track from his fourth solo album, "Un Verano Sin Ti."

Jauz
MUSIC RELEASES

Jauz Puts A Somber Spin On Marshmello & Bastille's "Happier"

Jauz transforms "Happier" with a moody new remix.

57172595_808165102916582_2347391994554220544_o
MUSIC RELEASES

Bad Bunny and Diplo Release '200 MPH' Music Video

Bad Bunny and Diplo have unveiled the music video for last December's collaboration.

AZËE
MUSIC RELEASES

Rising Talent AZËE’s Skills Shine On Sophomore Single “Me & You” Alongside DAEVØ

The Montreal-based producer is well on his way toward establishing himself as a dance music heavy-hitter.

DJ Dobrel
MUSIC RELEASES

DJ Dobrel Drops Sultry House EP, "Can't Stop Sexy"

The Dublin-based DJ and producer displays his unique skillset in the EP’s five tracks.

Terry Golden 4_Black
MUSIC RELEASES

Terry Golden Enlists Robbie Rosen for Sensational House Single, "Save Me"

The feel-good future house tune arrives by way of Play Records.

VLXqzEmb
MUSIC RELEASES

SM1LO, Aiden Jude and Pat C Drop Slap House Tune "Touch Me"

Avian Haviv features on this cover of "Touch Me," the 2001 progressive house hit by Rui da Silva and Cassandra Fox.

Kaskade
MUSIC RELEASES

Kaskade Puts His Own Spin on Imagine Dragons’ “Believer” [LISTEN]

This remix is seriously beautiful.