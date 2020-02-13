You Heard it Here First: "Looking For You" by Bad Decisions

Bad Decisions have returned with their brand-new single “Looking For You” just in time for Valentine’s Day. The Australian electronic music duo have been locked in the studio perfecting their craft, creating fire remixes for both Annie Nightingale on BBC Radio 1 and Tigerlily’s Tiger Radio.

Coming into light in 2017 with releases via STMPD RCRDS, Musical Freedom, and Dim Mak, Bad Decisions have since accumulated over 6 millions streams on Spotify alone. The pair are best known for their explosive, groundbreaking style of production, matched with heartfelt melody that resonates with audiences across the nation.

“Looking For You” embodies the romance of yearning to find your other half. The bass-heavy soundscape gives you the feeling that your partner is near and within reach, adding a layer of warmth and hope.

In a joint statement to EDM.com, they explained, “The creative process behind ‘Looking For You’ is a funny one. We started the track almost four years ago after the release of ‘Skins.’ We didn't feel like we’re good enough at the time to make it as good as we wanted. Last year, we re-discovered the project file and felt we there was something we could do with it. We really let go of all creative ties we thought we had and just said ‘fuck it, let’s do whatever we want on this.’”

Unleashing a style blending future bass, trap and pop, the duo always try to find interesting, unique soundscapes. "Looking For You” showcases their multiple flows combined within one record. The journey from start to finish goes from future trap to a drum and bass break, ending with a harder trap note. Bad Decisions hope listeners are able to hear the creative freedom they’re put into the track and vibe with the heavily production-based journey they’re trying to express.

